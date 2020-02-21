Soldier hurt, partner slain in Calbayog City gun attack

TACLOBAN CITY –– A soldier was wounded while his common-law-wife died after they were shot inside their “sari-sari” store in Calbayog City on Thursday, February 20.

Corporal Edgar Lerois, 37, and his wife, Flora Bonayog, 30, were inside their store in Barangay Tarabucan, Oquendo District at 8:50 p.m. when the lone gunman appeared and shot them.

Bonayog suffered gunshot wounds in different parts of her body, while Lerois sustained a gunshot wound in his right arm.

The suspect fled.

Lerois, who is assigned at the 43rd Infantry Battalion in Lope de Vega, Northern Samar, was brought to the Calbayog District Hospital for treatment, while the body of his wife was brought to a funeral home.

The Calbayog and Samar provincial police have yet to identify the motive behind the killing./lzb

