Soldier hurt, rebel slain in Mindoro town clash

CITY OF CALAPAN –– A soldier was wounded in an armed encounter with suspected New People’s Army (NPA) members Friday morning in Socorro town, Oriental Mindoro, police said.

Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police information officer, said Corporal Froilan Yakak, a member of Philippine Army’s 203rd Infantry Brigade, suffered a bullet wound on his right shoulder after his platoon encountered some 15 rebels in Sitio (sub-village) Panakan in Barangay Happy Valley at 8:55 a.m.

Tolentino said the soldiers were conducting combat operations when they encountered the NPA rebels. The Army received reports of NPA guerrillas camping in the village.

An unidentified man was also found dead in the area after the 15-minute firefight.

Found in the clash site were a caliber .45 gun, two magazines for caliber .45, three magazines for M16, 200 rounds of ammunition for M60, 100 rounds for M16, two pieces improvised explosive devices, personal belongings, and anti-government documents./lzb

