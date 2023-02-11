Soldier runs amuck in Cagayan de Oro; 5 dead, 1 wounded

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—A soldier ran amuck inside the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) camp in Barangay Patag here on Saturday morning, killing four colleagues and wounding another before he was neutralized.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., 4ID spokesperson, said the suspect, Pvt. Johmar Villabito, shot his fellow soldiers while they were sound asleep inside their barracks at the Service Support Battalion (SSBN) unit.

Garello confirmed one of the dead victims was the suspect’s roommate and the other victims got involved after the said assailant went to their respective rooms and shot them.

According to police, Villabito “shot the victims without any apparent and justifiable reason using M16 (rifle).”

The 4ID is still currently gathering other information from the witnesses to establish the motive of the shooting.

The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, in a statement, said they are working closely with the 4ID in investigating the incident.

