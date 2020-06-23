Soldier slain, 9 others wounded in Army clash with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –– Government troops clashed with Abu Sayyaf bandits on two occasions in Sulu on Monday, killing a soldier and wounding nine others, the military said.

Major General Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the troops encountered the terrorists in two separate locations in Patikul town, the first in Barangay Panglahayan and the second in Barangay Pansul.

The first clash happened at 10:50 a.m. between Scout Rangers and a group of 10 bandits. No casualty was reported in the firefight, said Vinluan.

The second clash happened at 12:35 p.m., pitting troops of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion against 40 bandits.

“We lost one great soldier. Also, nine other troops were wounded during this firefight,” Vinluan said.

Vinluan added that as troops pursued the bandits, bloodstains were found on their tracks.

Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, is saddened anew over the reported casualties.

“It is with deep sadness to report that one valiant military officer paid the ultimate sacrifice and nine personnel were wounded, while fearlessly fighting the enemies and protecting the people of Sulu,” said Sobejana.

“As we actively support the civil government in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we also ensure that the people in the community are safe and secured from terrorism,” Sobejana vowed.

