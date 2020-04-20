Soldier wounded in Sulu clash dies, raising toll to 12

A soldier who was wounded in a clash between his unit and the Abu Sayyaf Group last week in Patikul, Sulu died on Monday due to his injuries, becoming the 12th fatality in the encounter that earlier took the lives of 11 others, according to the military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom chief, identified the latest victim as Staff Sgt. Alexander Bolesa, who passed away at 7:14 a.m. at the Ciudad Medical Zamboanga.

“Accordingly, Staff Sgt. Bolesa sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, including his lungs, liver and intestine,” he told reporters.

On Friday last week, the 21st Infantry Battalion clashed with about 40 members of the ASG from the factions of terrorist leaders Radullan Sahiron and Hajan Sawadjaan.

Bolesa was initially listed as among the 14 wounded soldiers.

The bodies of eight of the 11 slain soldiers were brought back to Manila over the weekend where they were met by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, AFP Chief Felimon Santos Jr, and other high ranking military officials.

On Saturday, Sobejana announced that a grandson of Sahiron, identified only as Vikram, who was also part of the group, died in Talipao, Sulu where he engaged government forces in a gunbattle during pursuit operations.

Vikram, a bomb maker, was responsible for the explosions at the Jolo Cathedral last year and near the 1st Brigade Combat Team headquarters.