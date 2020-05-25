Soldiers wounded in clash with Reds get medals from Army general

MANILA, Philippines—Army officers and men who were wounded in recent clashes with communist rebels received medals from a regional Army commander in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (May 25), the Philippine Army said.

Maj. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, 4th Infantry Division chief, gave the medals to one officer and nine enlisted men confined at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital for wounds suffered during the clashes.

Awarded with the Wounded Personnel Medal were: 1Lt Jobert A Acut, Cpl Crisanto B Acar, Cpl Joselito C Arsenas, CplJames G Ylanan of the 65th Infantry Battalion. They were wounded in a clash with rebels in the hinterlands of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon province last May 19.

Medals were also pinned on SSgt Aristio A Ampoloquio, Cpl Nieljoh O. Arandela, Pfc Richard G Tagunan, Pfc Jambie A. Patilan and Pfc Virgel A. Batle, who were wounded in other clashes with rebels.

The wounded soldiers also received food packs and vitamins for their speedy recovery, the Army said.

“My salute to our gallant soldiers who risks their lives in the accomplishment of the mission and worthy of emulation by others for their display of courage in combat,” Gacal said, according to the Army statement.

“I will make sure that they receive the support that they need while recuperating,” Gacal added.

