“Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico spend Christmas together for the first time”
According to Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico usually flies to Argentina during the holidays.
After nine years of being together, Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff finally got to spend Christmas together. According to Solenn, her husband usually flies to Argentina during the holiday season.
“Nico usually always leaves first week of December to celebrate the Holidays in Argentina. This year he couldn’t since I could pop any time. So happy to be able to spend our first and last Christmas just the two of us. Te amo tanto,” Solenn said.
Meanwhile, Nico remarked that he is very glad to finally make it to Heussaff’s “family portrait.”
“First-year to make it to the famous Heussaff Christmas picture. Becoming part of the Heussaff clan was not easy, I knew I was competing with two very loved and experienced,” Nico quipped.
A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico) on Dec 24, 2019 at 5:03am PST
He added, “Since 2011 that I have been part of the Heussaff Clan, and after all my efforts I can proudly say today that I am the favorite in-law of Cynthia and Louis! Great effort Anne and Grant don’t be sad, you lost to the best!”