“Solenn Heussaff explains why she has yet to reveal her daughter’s face”

Actress-model Solenn Heussaff has explained why has yet to reveal the face of her baby Thylane Katana with her businessman-husband Nico Bolzico.

On Instagram Stories, the first-time mom said that she will eventually post a photo of Thylane, but not anytime soon, as she’s “not in a hurry” and still “enjoying her [daughter’s] every change.”

“I’ve read comments like: ‘Is your baby ugly?’ ‘Aren’t you proud of her’ ‘Is she abnormal?’, amongst other things,” she admitted.

“People need to remember LIFE does NOT happen on IG. Yes, it’s a great place to share things, but you don’t have to share EVERYTHING. It’s not because it didn’t happen on IG that it didn’t happen in real life,” she added.

According to the It Girl, it’s due to this exact reason why she doesn’t want Thylane to be exposed to “this type of make believe world.”

“Some people need to get wiser,” she continued.

Born on New Year’s Day, Thylane is Solenn and Nico’s first child since marrying in May 2016.

Since welcoming their daughter, the celebrity couple has been active in giving their and followers glimpses of their experience as first-time parents.