“Solenn Heussaff gets candid about her struggles with breastfeeding”

Solenn Heussaff opened up about her breastfeeding journey in her latest blog.

Solenn Heussaff became candid about her struggles with breastfeeding her first born Thylane. The actress shared her breastfeeding journey in her latest blog published on her website solenn.ph.

“After Thylane was born via CS, we spent some time in the hospital and as early as then, I kind of figured I wasn’t going to be one of those moms who would be lucky when it came to breastfeeding. I just wasn’t producing enough milk, even if I ate the right food and had the right nutrition,” she wrote.

The actress remarked that breastfeeding has been “fulfilling” but at the same time it has been “painful.”

“Your nipples get sore, you can even get mastitis, and if it’s a tough journey for you, there’s that feeling of constant exhaustion and defeat—especially when you feel like you cannot meet the needs of your baby. That was a source of self-doubt for me and I imagine that it’s the same for a lot of other moms,” she said.

The actress shared that she tried for one month to exclusively breastfeed but she could not just take it anymore.

“I switched to mix feeding with the help of my friends’ breastmilk. I was crying all the time during that first month. Thylane was attached to me 24/7 and she was still hungry. But like I said, it was an upward climb for me, but I really wanted to be able to say that I did all I could,” she said.

Soleen gave birth last January 1 and Thylane is her first child with husband Nico Bolzico.