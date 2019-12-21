HomeTopNews Philippines

“Solenn Heussaff gives a sweet message to Anne Curtis who is also expecting a baby girl”

| December 21, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments

Solenn Heussaff shared a sweet message for her sister-in-law Anne Curtis.

After Anne Curtis and husband Erwan Heussaff announced that they are expecting a baby girl, the latter’s sister Solenn gave a sweet and hilarious message for her sister-in-law.

Solenn, who is also pregnant with a baby girl, shared photos of themselves together showing off their baby bumps on Instagram.

“Our daughters are going to be like sisters 🙂 I hope they aren’t as cray as we were when we were teens. Lol,” Solenn wrote.

Anne found the message hilarious and said, “@erwan and @nicobolzico biggest nightmare if that happens 😂Love you!!! ❤”

Anne is expected to give birth in March 2020 while Solenn and her husband Nico Bolzico will welcome their firstborn next month.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com