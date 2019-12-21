“Solenn Heussaff gives a sweet message to Anne Curtis who is also expecting a baby girl”
Solenn Heussaff shared a sweet message for her sister-in-law Anne Curtis.
After Anne Curtis and husband Erwan Heussaff announced that they are expecting a baby girl, the latter’s sister Solenn gave a sweet and hilarious message for her sister-in-law.
Solenn, who is also pregnant with a baby girl, shared photos of themselves together showing off their baby bumps on Instagram.
“Our daughters are going to be like sisters 🙂 I hope they aren’t as cray as we were when we were teens. Lol,” Solenn wrote.
Anne found the message hilarious and said, “@erwan and @nicobolzico biggest nightmare if that happens 😂Love you!!! ❤”
Anne is expected to give birth in March 2020 while Solenn and her husband Nico Bolzico will welcome their firstborn next month.