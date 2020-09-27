“Solenn Heussaff on motherhood: ‘First time I felt real things’”

Solenn Heussaff shares the many things that changed in her life when she became a mother.

Solenn Heussaff shared that she experienced a lot of firsts when she became a mother.

The actress gave birth to her daughter Thylane in January 2020.

“That’s the first time I felt real things. That’s the first time I freaked out,” Solenn said in her online talk show with her husband Nico Bolzico Past Bedtime with the Bolz.

She further explained, “Because when you are young and you have nothing to take care of, you just… I can switch to this or like travel to this country and forget about things. But when you have an actual baby, it’s a different story,”

When asked by Nico on what she will give up for their daughter Thylane, Solenn said, “My life. I gave up my body, I gave up my work. Is that sad or funny? But I mean, I’m going to get back to work, just now I gave up a lot of things.”

She added, “For me, my life now is Thylane, like she’s number one. Everything I do, I do it for her.”

Previously, in her vlog titled “Busting Myths as a Parenteam,” Solenn also discussed being a mom and addressed myths that having a kid “ruins” one’s life.

Solenn remarked that it is not true. The actress remarked that she is her happiest at the moment because she has a daughter.

[embedded content]

“Having a kid does not ruin your life. It just adds a different branch. I have learned so much being a mom. I have learned a new side of me that I didn’t know before whom I love. I can’t remember life without my child. I’m the happiest I could be right now because of my child,” Solenn remarked in the said vlog.

“So it doesn’t ruin your life. It changes your plans, yes. It changes logistics in your life, yes. But it definitely does not ruin anything,” she added.

Solenn and Nico got married in 2016. Thylane is their first child.