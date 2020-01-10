“Solenn Heussaff posts first photo with daughter”

“Best 9 days of my life so far,” said actress-model Solenn Heussaff.

Actress-model Solenn Heussaff made this statement on Instagram on Thursday as she finally posted a photo with her newborn daughter, Thylane Katana.

In the said post, the first-time mother was seen breastfeeding her baby girl, who was born on New Year’s Day and is her child with husband Nico Bolzico. Solenn gave birth last January 1 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

Nico was first to share a photo with their bundle of joy in an Instagram post he shared last Monday, captioned, “We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives!”

Aside from the picture, the Argentine model also posted a fun, short video about how to pronounce their daughter’s unique name.

Solenn and Nico tied the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony on May 21, 2016 in Combourg, France.