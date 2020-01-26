“Solenn Heussaff shows room of her baby in new vlog”

Solenn Heussaff shared the design and the look of baby Thylane’s room.

Solenn Heussaff did a tour of the room of her daughter, Thylane, in her latest vlog.

“Thylane’s been such an easy baby, but especially since I’m a new mom, I really don’t like to stay away from her too long so I never leave my house. Nico and I wanted to make sure Thylane’s room was cozy and comfy to spend a lot of time in, and so this is where we spend a lot of our time now,” Solenn said.

The room was painted in a sage color. “I’m very much into the jungle, the tropics, and anything green at the moment,” she explained.

The room was filled with plants too and Filipino-crafted home decorations.

Solenn also revealed that she and her business partners designed a blanket for kids and her baby is currently using it.

Solenn gave birth on New Year’s day. It is her first baby with husband Nico Bolzico.