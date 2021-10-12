SolGen Calida: Duterte ban on Cabinet men in Senate Covi-19 probe legal

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte's order prohibiting his Cabinet officials from attending the ongoing hearings by the Senate blue ribbon committee on the alleged overpriced medical supplies is legal, the Office of the Solicitor General said on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Jose Calida issued the statement in response to former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio's article entitled “Existentialist Threat to the Senate,” which called the President's directive, contained in a memo by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, as brazenly unconstitutional because this would prevent it from discharging its basic function of enacting laws.

The Senate investigation was prompted by a 2020 Commission on Audit (CoA) report that indicated deficiencies in the government's coronavirus disease 2019 response (Covid-19), especially in the purchase of medical supplies.

Despite CoA Chairman Michael Aguinaldo's categorical declaration that the report did not mention any “overpricing” in the government's procurement, the Senate hearings continued.

Medialdea also reminded the senators that the Office of the President (OP) has complied with the reportorial requirements under the Bayanihan 1 Act and Bayanihan 2 Act.

Had the senators provided their respective comments on the OP's reports, Medialdea said these hearings could have been avoided, and the time and effort spent could have been allocated more on programs addressing the pandemic.

In his statement, Calida said that Carpio ought to have taken the above circumstances into account before he assailed the constitutionality of the memo, adding that the article “serves no other purpose but to mislead the public on the Senate's power of inquiry vis-à-vis the President's power to validly prevent his Cabinet members from attending these hearings.”

Photo from Official Facebook Account of the Senate of the Philippines

According to the OSG, the President had to prevent the Senate from intruding into matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the courts or the prosecuting agencies of the Executive Department in order to avert an impending constitutional crisis.

The motive of Justice Carpio's article “is clearly animated by the sole intent of paralyzing the government's collective efforts in curbing this pandemic and fueling the friction between the Senate and the Executive, at the expense of the welfare of the Filipino people,” Calida said.