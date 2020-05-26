SolGen Calida won’t attend ABS-CBN House hearing

SOLICITOR General Jose Calida declined the invitation to attend the hearing on the renewal of the franchise of media giant ABS-CBN before the House of Representatives today, Tuesday.

In a two-page letter to Rep. Franz Alvarez, chairman of the House Legislative Committee, Calida cited pending cases that were filed regarding the franchise before the Supreme Court.

Calida said that under the existing principle of subjudice, he could not participate in the hearing that would touch on the merits of the case.

He said he filed the Quo Warranto petition against ABS-CBN over constitutional violations allegedly committed by the company.

The Office of the Solicitor General is also the statutory counsel of the National Telecommunications Commission in the petition by ABS-CBN for the NTC to withdraw the cease and desist order it issued against the company.