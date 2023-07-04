Solon asks House panel to back proposed 5-year term for elected brgy execs

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on local government has been urged to back a proposed measure that would increase the term of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, from the present three years to five years.

Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez in a statement on Tuesday reiterated his belief that barangay officials would need more than three-year terms to implement changes in villages.

Rodriguez was referring to House Bill No. 7123 which he authored, and was filed last February 8. However, the bill has been pending with the House panel since February 13.

According to the lawmaker, who is also chair of the House Committee on constitutional amendments, it would be good to have the bill passed and enacted especially with the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) this October 2023.

“Let’s give all of those to be voted this year and succeeding elections a uniform term of office of five years, instead of those to be voted in October having a two-year tenure and those to be elected in 2025 enjoying three years,” he said.

“Let us correct our error by fixing a five-year term of office for all grassroots officers to be elected beginning in October. I urge the committee on local government to support my proposal,” he added.

Rodriguez was referring to Republic Act No. 11935 or the Act Postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, which was recently declared as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The declaration meant that the winners of the upcoming BSKE would have shorter terms — less than two years, as the next elections would be held in December 2025.

Rodriguez issued this reminder to the Committee on local government a day after the election period for the BSKE kicked off. If his bill is enacted, Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of the Philippines will be amended, particularly its Section 43, which contains the provision on term lengths.

According to Rodriguez, term limits would still be maintained, but length would be altered to allow more programs to flourish.

“It is not enough to ensure that the programs of the barangay are carried out properly, especially considering the fact that it cannot be denied that the last year of the term is basically used for campaigning,” he said.

“(Extended terms would ensure more stability in the barangay level and ensure that the programs initiated by the current leaders would come to fruition,” he said. “It is common knowledge that elections, whether national, local or barangay, prove to be divisive among the populace. Candidates and their supporters try to destroy their opponents by using any means necessary just to be able to secure victory.”

Rodriguez claimed that the Committee on local government has not held any hearing since the bill was filed. The said panel would again have its chance after Congress resumes session on July 24, before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address.

