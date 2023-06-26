Solon backs Marcos’ plan to use Metro Manila rainwater for irrigation

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plan to collect rainwater in Metro Manila and use it for irrigation of farmlands has earned support from a lawmaker who advocates for the same, noting that it would unburden Angat Dam.

Makati 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said in a statement that if the government can establish a large rainwater collection facility, then Angat Dam can be used solely for providing water to Metro Manila — instead of the current setup where the dam also supplies farms in Central Luzon with water for irrigation.

“We are all for it. Assuming the government can establish new large stormwater reservoirs for farm irrigation, then all of Angat Dam’s water reserve may be freed up and devoted exclusively to supplying Metro Manila’s demand for potable water,” Campos said on Sunday.

Marcos mentioned the proposal last June 13, saying that he has instructed the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) to create a plan protecting the National Capital Region (NCR) coastlines from flooding, and at the same time reusing rain water for agricultural purposes.

The Chief Executive said that around P351 billion of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget has been allocated for flood control projects in Metro Manila.

Campos said the plan can help sustain Metro Manila’s water needs — especially since the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration website stated that Angat Dam’s level is at 183.78 meters as of Monday morning.

“At present, besides supplying 90 percent of Metro Manila’s water requirement, Angat also provides water to irrigate some 28,000 hectares of farmland in Central Luzon,” he pointed out.

Campos has been supportive of plans to use rainwater in addressing water shortage. As early as April 2023, the lawmaker filed House Resolution No. 906 calling on appropriate committees to check the implementation of Republic Act No. 6716, or the Rainwater Collection and Springs Development Law of 1989.

The law mandates that a Barangay Waterworks and Sanitation Association (BWSA) be formed to maintain water facilities within its jurisdiction, including the use of rainwater collecting systems. Several lawmakers however raised questions as to whether this law — which has a primary goal to provide “adequate potable water supply”, is being implemented.

As an El Niño season looms upon the country, experts fear another water crisis is in store — prompting lawmakers to ask water distributors and concessionaires to conserve water, especially for Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces.

According to Pagasa, El Niño is characterized by unusually warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

Hence, below-normal rainfall is expected, which can cause dry spells and droughts in several areas of the country — affecting the agricultural and livestock industry and, ultimately, a large part of the population. With reports from Kirsten Segui, INQUIRER.net trainee

