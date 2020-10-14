Solon believes no changes in House posts if they ‘cooperate’ with Velasco

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker believes there will be no changes in leadership posts if those in position are cooperative with newly-elected Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Valenzuela City 2nd District Rep. Eric Martinez made the remark Wednesday, one day after his ally Velasco was installed as the new Speaker of the House.

“If you can really believe in the leadership of Speaker Velasco, I think you should stay and you’re performing well,” Martinez told reporters in an online interview.

“But if you’ll try to be confrontational and not do your job that would compromise the legislative agenda of the House and the President, I think by your own naman, yung pananaw natin sa ating sarili… ‘Nasa bahay ako ng Speaker, ayaw ko naman pala sa kanya pero gusto ko meron akong ganitong katungkulan,’ I think hindi naman,” he added.

(But if you’ll try to be confrontational and not do your job that would compromise the legislative agenda of the House and the President, I think it is upon ourselves to think, ‘I am at the home of the Speaker, I do not support him but I want a position,’ I think that should not be the case.)

Martinez said there should be a “harmonious relationship” between the Speaker and other House leaders such as deputy speakers and committee chairpersons.

“Let’s take the scenario na you are there, you occupy the second-highest position in the House as deputy speaker, but then just keep on barking and show non-cooperation and put in a brave front as if this is still the speakership battle a day ago. Hindi naman pwedeng ganun (It should not be like that),” Martinez said.

“Let’s move forward and decisions have to be made if those things still persist,” he added.

Under the term-sharing agreement, Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano would serve as Speaker in the first 15 months of the 18th Congress before he would be succeeded by Velasco who would serve for the next 21 months.

Cayetano has also previously mentioned that there would also be changes in the leadership of the House committee on accounts once the transition happens.

The change in House speakership has raised questions on whether or not Cayetano-allied leaders will keep their post.

On Tuesday’s session, after Velasco’s speakership election was ratified, presidential son and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte was elected as the chairman of the House committee on accounts replacing Cavite 8th District Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Later in the session, Quezon 4th District Rep. Angelina Helen Tan, a Velasco supporter, also regained her post as chairperson of the House committee on health.

Tan was among those who were stripped of their leadership posts back when Cayetano was the Speaker of the House.

