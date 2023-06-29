Solon reiterates: LPG, noodles, water should be included in price freeze during calamities

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has reiterated his suggestion for important commodities, particularly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, instant noodles, and potable water to be included in price freeze implementations, especially during natural or man-made calamities.

In a statement on Thursday, Bicol Saro Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan said that he and Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. LRay Villafuerte have filed House Bill (HB) No. 7977 or the proposed Expanded Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities Act, which contains a provision on these items.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the two lawmakers, there is a need to update Republic Act No. 7581 or The Price Act which was authored in 1992.

“The Price Act is due for an update. The Act has not included ‘new’ goods that by virtue of their mass and necessary usage, qualify as basic necessities,” Yamsuan and Villafuerte said in their bill’s explanatory note.

FEATURED STORIES

“This bill, therefore, seeks to expand the definition of basic necessities and prime commodities through the inclusion of other goods deemed to be necessities under certain situations identified in the law. It also provides a mechanism for greater flexibility in their respective coverage through administrative fiat, without the need for legislative enactment,” they added.

Aside from that, HB No. 7977 which was filed last May 9 also provides a more flexible mechanism in terms of including or excluding certain types and brands of the goods, in the list of basic necessities or prime commodities that would have a price freeze.

If enacted, Section 3 of R.A. No. 7581 would be amended to include potable water, noodles, kerosene and LPG, and other goods that may be included in the law’s Section 4 as products that would be included if a price freeze is enforced.

Also, the bill allows the Price Coordinating Council (PCC) to include or exclude goods through a motu proprio action, instead of the law’s original intent to have a petition first before the goods are added or removed from the list.

PCC is composed of the secretaries of the following agencies:

Department of Trade and Industry (chairperson)

Department of Agriculture

Department of Health

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Department of Transportation

Department of Justice

Director General of the National Economic and Development Authority

One representative each form the sector of consumers, agricultural producers, trading, and manufacturers

The Price Act’s goal was to ensure fair pricing and availability of basic necessities and prime commodities especially during times of calamities and emergencies. Price freezes are usually imposed during typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions which result in the slow delivery of goods and products.

READ: DTI enforces 60-day price freeze in Ilocos Norte due to ‘rabies outbreak’

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill would be of high importance now, especially as around 20,000 individuals have been evacuated in Bicol Region’s Albay province due to the Mayon Volcano’s recent unrest.

As of now, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 3 over Mayon Volcano, due to an increase in rockfall incidents and possible movement of magma.

RELATED STORIES:

Mayon evacuees hit 20,000; price freeze on in Albay

Mayon: Alert Level 3 up as rockfalls increase; ‘explosive activity’ seen in weeks- Phivolcs

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>