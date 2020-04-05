Solon says journalists, media workers also frontliners; cites crucial role in crisis

MANILA, Philippines — A party-list lawmaker on Sunday recognized the role of journalists and the quad-media during this time of the pandemic.

Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera said media workers are also frontliners whose crucial task is to provide needed information and updates on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just like the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of this global pandemic, these dedicated members of the media are also taking part as frontliners working round the clock to bring vital information about COVID-19,” she said in a statement.

“Despite knowing that their lives are in danger, they nevertheless perform their duties diligently and inform the world of the situation. We have nothing but respect and admiration to the members of the media,” she added, even noting dzMM’s suspension of its regular programming after some of its employees have been exposed to persons under investigation for possible COVID-19 infection.

FEATURED STORIES

Herrera, who once served as chair of the House Committee on Public Information, also underscored the media’s role in the fight against the proliferation of fake news on the highly contagious respiratory illness, which has so far infected more than 1,210,430 people and killed more than 65,440 worldwide as of April 5.

“The role of our quad-media in spreading reliable news and information in this time of crisis cannot be overstated,” she further said.

KGA

RELATED STORY

Journalism in times of COVID-19

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ