Solon suggests to DOTr: Do ‘dry run’ for public transport before lifting of ECQ

MANILA, Philippines—House Transportation Committee Chair Edgar Mary Sarmiento proposed that the Department of Transportation conduct a five-day dry run for public vehicles before the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in Luzon.

Sarmiento said that the dry run would help in avoiding a disastrous mistake when the ECQ is lifted.

He added that the DOTr should make sure that it is well equipped to implement the new guidelines that the Inter-Agency Task Force has laid out regarding the re-opening of public transport as the areas under transitions to general community quarantine.

“We should do the dry run when the volume of passengers is still manageable and make all the necessary adjustments before we transition to GCQ. By then, I would expect the DoTr to have already adopted the best practices that runs along with the guidelines set by the IATF,” said Sarmiento.

“Before we transition to GCQ, it’s best that we won’t experience any new problems or if ever there’s one it won’t contribute to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” added Sarmiento.

The legislator also said the dry run should cover even the smallest of details to fully prepare the public transport sector when the transition to GCQ happens.

The DOTr, Sarmiento said, should have a clear understanding of the volume versus capacity ratio and coverage of all modes of public transport vehicles that the IATF sanctioned so it won’t have any problems regarding social distancing protocol.

Samar’s 1st District Representative also frowned upon the term “new normal” that described the impending situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that the prevailing crisis is “absolutely abnormal.”

“Our situation now should not be accepted as the new normal because we will fight and defeat this virus. This virus will not prevail over humanity and life as we know it would definitely go back to full normalcy once a vaccine is discovered. The more appropriate term should be temporary abnormality,” said Sarmiento.

