Solon to NTC: Act on broadcasting firms that operate despite expired franchises

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to look into and act on the alleged continued operations of some broadcasting despite having expired franchises, in order to be fair after the NTC ordered the closure of ABS-CBN last May 5 with the expiration of its franchise.

Nueva Ecija 2nd District Micaela Violago manifested this on Wednesday during the resumption of a House joint panel hearing on ABS-CBN’s bid for a franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Violago said there are over 15 broadcasting companies that are operating even though their franchises are already expired.

“May I ask the NTC to take proper action regarding on this matter na bakit hanggang ngayon may broadcasting companies na continuous ang paglabas nila kahit expired na ang kanilang franchises,” she said during the House joint panel on ABS-CBN’s franchise.

FEATURED STORIES

(May I ask the NTC to take the proper action regarding broadcasting companies which continue to air shows despite their franchise being expired.)

She added that these broadcasting companies could be violating any of the country’s labor or tax laws.

“Sana ay makita rin natin ito para maging patas tayo sa paningin ng ating sambayang Pilipino na wala tayong kinikilingan na anuman na broadcasting company,” the lawmaker said.

(We hope we can also look into this so that we will look fair in the eyes of the public that we are not favoring other broadcasting companies.)

“Para makita rin natin kung ito ay kalakaran na sa industriya ng broadcasting,” she added.

(So that we would also see if this has been the practice in the broadcasting industry.)

House legislative franchises committee chairperson Rep. Jonathan Sy-Alvarado said Violago is welcome to file a resolution to initiate a probe on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the NTC ordered Sky Cable Corporation – a subsidiary of ABS-CBN – to “immediately cease and desist operating” its direct broadcast satellite (DBS) service, Sky Direct.

The agency likewise ordered the network to stop operating digital television transmission through its TV Plus via Channel 43 in Metro Manila.

This is a day after the NTC vowed before lawmakers to stop media giant ABS-CBN’s airing of programs on Channel 43.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ