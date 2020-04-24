Solon urges AFP to focus on Chinese incursions in WPS

MANILA, Philippines — House Assistant Minority Leader France Castro on Friday urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to focus on Chinese activity in the West Philippine Sea.

Castro, the ACT Teachers partylist Representative, said in a statement that the military should not neglect its duty to protect Philippine territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Foreign Affairs filed a couple of diplomatic protests against China, but Castro said the AFP should give protection to local fishermen in the area.

“Chinese warships have already targeted Philippine Navy vessels in the West Philippine Sea yesterday. The Armed Forces of the Philippines should prioritize protecting our territories from more Chinese aggression,” said Castro.

As per Article II Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution, “the Armed Forces of the Philippines is the protector of the people and the State. Its goal is to secure the sovereignty of the State and the integrity of the national territory.”

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we need the AFP to protect our sovereign rights from ongoing threats in the WPS,” she said.

The solon added the AFP can leave enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine to the Philippine National Police so that the military can perform its duties in the WPS.

“The world is already battling this COVID-19 pandemic. Still, this should not mean that the Chinese can violate our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.”

