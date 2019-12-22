Solon welcomes rise in Duterte, Robredo trust ratings
MANILA, Philippines — High trust and approval ratings for the country’s two highest officials, President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo show that Filipinos welcome “other views”besides that of the administration, a minority lawmaker said on Sunday.
It is also proof of the healthy state of Philippine democracy, Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun said in a statement.
Fortun welcomed the results of the fourth-quarter Pulse Asia survey showing majority approval and trust for the four top government leaders.
“It is also most welcome that the Vice President, who is from the opposition, also enjoys approval from a majority of the people,” Fortun said.
“It shows that while the administration enjoys enormous public support, our people also welcome other views and perspectives that may at times be different from that of the administration,” he added.
The President’s ratings recovered after falling the previous quarter with his approval rating improving from 78 percent in September to 87 percent while his trust rating rose from 74 percent to 83 percent, according to the results of the survey taken from Dec. 3 to 8.
Robredo received an approval rating of 58 percent in December, up from 50 percent in September while her trust rating improved from 46 percent to 53 percent.
Sotto’s approval rating rose from 72 percent to 84 percent while his trust rating climbed from 66 percent to 78 percent. On the other hand, 80 percent of respondents approved of Cayetano’s performance, from 64 percent, while 76 percent trusted him, up from 62 percent.
