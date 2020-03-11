Some Evil Genius Is Organising A Wall Of Death At Rebecca Black’s Sydney Show

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 12, 2020

Not 24 hours after Rebecca Black announced her new Australian tour — a wild bingo rave hosted by former triple J host Alex Dyson and also featuring Nikki Webster (as if that wasn’t bonkers enough) — some psychopath is already plotting to take things up a notch.

An official event has appeared on Facebook calling for a Rebecca Black “Wall Of Death” during the Sydney leg of the tour.

“We’re going to open up the pit for Rebecca Black at The Big Top on May 22,” the event description reads. “Going to be brutal.”

The event neglects to mention which song the pit will be opening up to, but one can only assume the bone-crushing musical stampede will occur the opening chorus of Black’s iconic banger, ‘Friday’ (gotta get down on Friday!)

If you’re unfamiliar with the Bingo Loco format, it’s an interactive, self-described “bingo rave” which takes the traditional game and turns it into a big ol’ theatrical extravaganza with music, lip-sync battles, dance-offs, live comedy, confetti shows and a huge production.

Bingo Loco also teams up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation Australia, with proceeds going towards helping create life-changing experiences for kids with critical illnesses.

The run kicks off on Friday, 22nd May at The Big Top, Luna Park in Sydney. From there, it’ll continue on to Fremantle, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Catch all the deets below, or RSVP to the Rebecca Black wall of death here.

[embedded content]

Bingo Loco 2020

w/ special guest performers Rebecca Black and Nikki Webster

Hosted by Alex Dyson

Friday, 22nd May

The Big Top, Luna Park, Sydney

Tickets: Ticket Tailor

Saturday, 23rd May

Freo.Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 29th May

Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticket Tailor

Saturday, 30th May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster