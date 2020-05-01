Some LGUs on GCQ keep border control rules

A number of provinces and cities that were supposed to transition to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Labor Day have opted to maintain some aspects of the strict lockdown guidelines, fearing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in their localities should they relax the rules.

In Batanes province, farming and some sectors in the manufacturing, service and care industries, including barbershops, were allowed to reopen on May 1 under the GCQ. But the provincial board has rejected lifting the air travel ban and the border lockdown.

Only essential cargo would be allowed to enter Batanes until a cure for COVID-19 has become available, the provincial government said. Batanes is one of the provinces that remain free of virus infection.

Under the new lockdown rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), only the following areas are to remain on enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15: Metro Manila, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Pangasinan and Benguet in Luzon; Cebu City and Cebu province, Iloilo City and Iloilo province, and Bacolod City in the Visayas; and Davao City in Mindanao.

Far from over

But in Negros Oriental, Gov. Roel Degamo warned uniformed personnel not to let their guards down at the provincial boundaries even if the province is now on GCQ, as the neighboring province of Cebu continues to register COVID-19 cases.

At the capital of Negros Oriental, Dumaguete City, things have apparently returned to normal on Friday.

Local businessman Albert Tecson was surprised to see a restaurant along the boulevard frequented by expatriates that was doing business-as-usual on the first day of the GCQ.

‍He took a photo of the restaurant “bursting with dining-in people” and posted it on his Facebook account.

“People seem to think that the coronavirus has been eradicated,” rued Dumaguete Councilor Michael Bandal, “as if nothing happened and there’s no virus.”

Bandal warned that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

In Negros Occidental, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said the province’s borders would stay closed even under GCQ, while airports and seaports should operate only for the movement of goods and cargo.

In its capital, Bacolod City, the ECQ remained in effect until May 15 after the city government’s request to remain on lockdown was approved by President Duterte.

In Legazpi City in Albay province, checkpoints have been pulled out under GCQ but enforcers are still positioned in areas to enforce the continued wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing.

No to ECQ

In Cagayan de Oro City, the capital of Misamis Oriental province, 26 of the city’s 80 barangay chairs have called on the city government to place the city under ECQ.

The village chiefs’ petition was received by Mayor Oscar Moreno but the latter turned down the request.

Moreno said his decision against an ECQ was based on the recommendation of the IATF and the Department of Health.

So far, there have been only three COVID-19 cases in the city. Two had died and one has recovered. —REPORTS FROM NATHAN ALCANTARA, JIGGER J. JERUSALEM, CARLA P. GOMEZ AND IRMA FAITH PAL

