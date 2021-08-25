SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced an expanded relationship with Somoy TV, a 24-hour news channel in Bangladesh. Known for its breaking news coverage and progressive use of technology, Somoy TV began using solutions from TVU Networks in 2014 to strengthen its remote newsgathering.



Somoy TV Expands Relationship with TVU Networks, Deploying Additional Cloud-Based Newsgathering Tools for its Country-wide Coverage

At that time, TVU’s mobile transmitters and servers replaced the station’s planned DSNG van purchase, providing wider coverage at a fraction of the cost. A few years later, Somoy TV has further augmented their newsgathering fleet to increase the speed of and widen the coverage area of its reporting.

“Thanks to the cost savings we experienced using TVU’s IP and cloud-based solutions,we’ve been able to purchase additional tools,” said AHMED JOBAER, Managing Director & CEO, Somoy TV. “TVU has been an important partner, helping us enhance our live coverage from the field with greater flexibility. TVU solutions deliver the lowest latency, fastest boot time and best transmission quality around. We’ve seen how their IS+ technology combined with HEVC produce outstanding picture quality using lower data bandwidth, which is ideal for the existing mobile network conditions we have in Bangladesh. Our coverage is no longer limited by distance. We cover breaking news from Capital City and beyond every day.”

Somoy TV has adopted the TVU Anywhere mobile broadcasting app for content acquisition. TVU Anywhere now has integrated support for Center Stage, a new iPad Pro (M1 Chip models) feature that automates subject tracking. The integration of Center Stage frees the reporter or anchor using TVU Anywhere from the constraints of holding a fixed position, using AI to automatically recognize the subject and tracking as he or she moves. It also features dual-camera support for simultaneous broadcast from front and rear cameras in a picture-in-picture or split-screen option. Content captured using TVU Anywhere can be sent directly to the cloud to be produced and distributed.

“Somoy TV is a critical partner for us in Bangladesh,” said Sushant Rai, Vice President of Sales for SAMEA, TVU Networks. “They’re known for their honest and up-to-the-minute news coverage throughout the country. We’re thrilled that our technology is able help fulfill the mission of this important organization. We look forward to seeing the results of the continued TVU-Somoy partnership.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

About Somoy TV

Somoy TV is one of the pioneering 24-hour news oriented television channels in Bangladesh. The channel grew up with a band of devoted journalists. Somoy News continues its activities with a view to presenting authentic and politically unbiased news to the audience in the nook and corners of Bangladesh and other parts of the world.

Contact for Press Inquiries:

SOMOY Media Limited (Somoy TV)

89 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road, Dhaka-1205, Bangladesh

Email: somoydigital@somoynews.tv

Website: www.somoynews.tv

Tel: +88029670058, Mobile: +8801964444255

TVU Networks Media Contacts:

Mark J. Pescatore

Pipeline Communications

(561) 561-3106

mark@pipecomm.com

Robin Hoffman

Pipeline Communications

(917) 763-8069

robinhoffman@pipecomm.com