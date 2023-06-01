Son Little Announces 2023 Australian Tour

American rhythm and blues artist Son Little has announced an Australian tour for late September/early October, coinciding with his appearance at this year’s edition of Pambula Beach festival Wanderer. The musician – real name Aaron Livingston – will kick off the tour with a headline show at Brisbane Powerhouse on Wednesday, 27th September.

After playing Wanderer on Friday, 29th September, Livingston will perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall the following evening. The tour will conclude with a performance at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Sunday, 1st October. Tickets go on sale next Monday, 5th June, with a pre-sale beginning tomorrow morning. Sign up for that here.

Son Little – ‘What’s Good (Live at Paradiso)

[embedded content]

Livingston last performed in Australia in 2016, as part of that year’s Queenscliff Music Festival and Fairgrounds lineups. That time around was a solo trip, but the upcoming shows will see him joined by his full band. Since Livingston’s last visit, he’s released not one, not two, but three new albums – 2017’s New Magic, 2020’s Aloha and last year’s Like Neptune – so there’ll be plenty of new material for the singer-songwriter to draw on.

Livingston was announced as part of Wanderer Festival’s 2023 lineup last month. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Ocean Alley, Django Django, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby, Alice Skye and Annie Hamilton. See the full lineup, more information and get tickets for that here.

Son Little 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 27 September – Powerhouse, Brisbane

Friday, 29th September – Wanderer Festival, Sapphire Coast

Saturday, 30th September – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Sunday, 1st October – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Monday, 5th June

Further Reading

Ocean Alley, Django Django and Thelma Plum Lead Wanderer Festival 2023 Lineup

The Teskey Brothers Announce Third Album ‘The Winding Way’, Share New Single

Curtis Harding: “If You’re Not Getting Better, Then What’s the Point?”