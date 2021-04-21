Sonantic releases the next breakthrough: AI voices that can shout

Sonantic showcases their new shouting feature through a relatable scene where you can hear emotions escalate like they do in real life conversations.

Sonantic is the first company to develop believable Text-to-Speech (TTS) that can shout in addition to its other hyperrealistic, emotional capabilities which speed up creative and production processes for gaming and film studios.

Shouting allows for creating more realistic storytelling and an increasingly immersive experience.

Projection is its own vocal control and offers an additional method for shifting tone and conveying a deeper message.

Shouting can be straining on actors’ vocal cords, with this new breakthrough, actors can preserve their voices and work virtually on multiple projects at once while earning passive income.

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shouting is the latest addition to Sonantic’s expressive AI-voice technology. Shouting is not only the most requested capability of 2020 from our clients, but it also brings a powerful new layer of intensity to our already captivating voices.

Sonantic’s product is evolving alongside its technology, and our team of experts work to continuously expand our text-to-speech(TTS) capabilities. To demonstrate our new shouting feature, we created a relatable scene that illustrates how shouting allows for increased intensity and more compelling narratives. In the demo, we hear a couple having an everyday conversation which quickly escalates, with shouting bringing it to its emotional climax.

Believable TTS shouting requires more than simply turning up the volume, as Co-Founder and CTO John Flynn explains, “To accurately model shouting we had to do some hard research to focus the models on the exertion and strain of the voice. This then gives that realistic sound – it’s true shouting.”

As projection is its own vocal control, the new shouting feature offers an additional method for shifting tone and conveying a stronger or more urgent message. In the scene, shouting is used to illustrate intense anger and emotional pain felt by the two lovers, but there are many other use cases for shouting. Shouting helps convey a range of needs in storytelling from indicating distance, urgency, joy, encouragement, or even the noise levels of a character’s location. Text-to-Speech shouting offers our clients the opportunity to create entirely new, compelling narratives, while preserving actors’ vocal cords and allowing them to earn passive income.

