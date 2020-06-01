Sonax now available in Lazada

Sonax, the high-quality car detailing brand can now be delivered straight to your door. This comes as Sonax Philippines is making its products available on online shopping site, Lazada with its very own LazMall store.

The German specialist for surface care and cleaning of vehicles is offering its do-it-yourself lineup such as Gloss Shampoo, Easy Shine, High-Speed Wax, Brilliant Shine Detailer, Xtreme Interior Cleaner, Leather Care Foam, Tire Gloss Gel and Wheel Cleaner online. Also offered are several car cleaning accessories such as sponges, microfiber cloths and even the disinfecting AC Cleaner.

Stocks are limited right now, but regular shipments will start in June 2020. Check out the full list of Sonax products available on the LazMall store.