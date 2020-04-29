“Song Hye Kyo stuns in Elle Singapore’s May 2020 cover”

Song Hye Kyo shares the secret to her successful career to Elle Singapore.

Song Hye Kyo is Elle Singapore’s cover girl for its May 2020 issue. The Korean actress discussed an array of topics in her Elle feature including the secret to her successful career and her beauty routine

“I think I have been very fortunate. Being able to be in such amazing productions since I was young, and those productions performing well, along with receiving love from so many people, is why I am where I am today — and I’m very thankful for that,” Hye Kyo told Elle about her fruitful career.

Fans in Asia were elated to see the actress on the cover.

“We really love you, Kyo – an actress who is beautiful inside and outside,” one netizen said.

“Too pretty. I am lost in words. Love Kyo always,” another netizen commented.

Aside from her Elle magazine shoot, Hye Kyo has been busy with various endorsement shoots. She also recently headlined the series Encounter alongside Park Bo Gum where she played the role of Cha Soo-hyun.