Songhan Incubator Organized “Smart Tourism: Technology and Solutions post-COVID-19” Conference

DA NANG, Vietnam, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Songhan Incubator is one of the first private incubators in Vietnam established in early 2017 in Da Nang City with the vision of supporting and building vibrant start-up ecosystems in Vietnam, incubating early-stage startups and providing important services to the community in Danang and Vietnam.

In the past 3 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many countries, including Vietnam. Government and business communities have worked together tirelessly to control the spread of disease. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economy, especially the tourism industry. This has posed a serious challenge for tourist businesses to develop new solutions to adapt to the changing environment and recover from the crisis.

With a strong sense of responsibility to support the business community and passinate a desire to solve the emerging difficulties faced by tourism businesses, Songhan Incubator has collaborated with the Tourism Department of Da Nang City to co-organize the conference “Smart Tourism: Technology and Solutions post-COVID-19″.

The Organizing Committee hopes that the tourism community will accompany us in the quest to turn challenges into opportunities, discover advanced technological solutions to promptly solve these difficulties and help our tourism economy recover from the crisis. The conference will include discussion on the current situation of the tourism industry — challenges and opportunities, new directions and business models to adapt to the changing environment, and introduction of technological solutions from prestigious corporations and enterprises in Vietnam.

PR Newswire is the media partner of the conference.

Time: 8:00 | 05/21/2020

Location: Magnolia Hotel – 06 Le Loi, Thach Thang, Hai Chau, Da Nang

Registration link: https://songhan.vn/gpcovid19