Songwriter Burt Bacharach has Died at the Age of 94

The legendary songwriter and composer Burt Bacharach has died at age 94. His publicist Tina Brausam confirmed his passing on Thursday via The New York Times, and did not give a specific cause of death.

Beginning his career in the late 1950s, Bacharach was responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 20th century, including ‘Walk On By, ‘Say A Little Prayer’, ‘The Look Of Love’, ‘Close To You’, and ‘What’s New Pussycat?’.

Dionne Warwick: ‘Walk On By’

[embedded content]

Alongside lyricist Hal David, Bacharach worked with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, and countless others. He worked particularly closely with singer Dionne Warwick, who shared a tribute on Twitter earlier today.

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” Warwick wrote. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner.

“On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run-ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

He picked up a huge number of awards over the years, including eight Grammys and three Oscars (for the score of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and the songs ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ and ‘Best That You Can Do’).

Bacharach and David were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972.

