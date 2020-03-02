Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extends Worldwide Agreement With Kevin Parker/Tame Impala

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the expansion of its exclusive songwriter agreement with singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kevin Parker to cover worldwide representation of his future songs. Parker originally signed with Sony/ATV Australia in 2009, and his formative music project, Tame Impala, is heralded as one of today’s most influential and successful rock bands.



From left to right: Damian Trotter, Kevin Parker

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV said: “I am a huge fan of Kevin Parker. He is an incredible songwriter whose impressive ascent with Tame Impala makes him one of the premier creators and musicians of the past decade. Kevin’s creative and professional relationship with Damian and the passionate team at Sony/ATV Australia has achieved great success, and we are well positioned globally to provide seamless support for this next dynamic phase of Kevin’s career.”

Damian Trotter, Managing Director of Sony/ATV Australia said: “Having represented Kevin Parker in Australia for more than 10 years, I am incredibly proud and excited that Sony/ATV is now extending our publishing agreement with Kevin for the rest of the world. I want to thank Jon Platt for his support, as he has been driving to make this happen from literally his first day on the job. Tame Impala is unquestionably one of the most respected, original and exciting bands on the planet and as the sole writer, producer, vocalist and engineer, who also plays every instrument on each of their albums, Kevin Parker is for all intents and purposes, Tame Impala. He is a once in a generation artist and I believe he is only just scratching the surface of his potential.”

“I’m super excited to be re-signing with Sony/ATV and extending my relationship with them from Australia to worldwide. Damian Trotter has become my good friend and someone I can rely on to take good care of my words and melodies. It’s also an honour to now be working with such a legendary figure in music as Jon Platt,” Kevin Parker stated.

Kevin Parker remains an in-demand producer, collaborating with a slate of A-list artists including Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, The Flaming Lips, Theophilus London and Mick Jagger. He also contributed to chart-topping albums from Kanye West and Travis Scott and has worked with ZHU and Kali Uchis.

Most recently, Tame Impala headlined Coachella in 2019 and released their fourth studio album on February 14 entitled, ‘The Slow Rush’, which has already achieved top ten status on Billboard’s 200 Album Chart. The band also performed two of their newly released singles, ‘Borderline’ and ‘Patience’, on Saturday Night Live.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098101/Damian_Trotter_and_Kevin_Parker.jpg