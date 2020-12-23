Sony Music Indonesia launch new label Megah Music dedicated to development and growth of Dangdut music and Indonesian artists

Megah Music to be first from major global label focused on Dangdut, including Rural Pop, Hindi Pop, Praise and Worship for All Religions

First Dangdut release to be Nabilla Gomes’ Garam Rasanya Gula song, produced by Dadang AR

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia announced today the launch of a new record label, Megah Music, that focuses on the development and growth of the Dangdut music genre and artists in Indonesia. Megah Music is dedicated to developing a roster spanning Rural Pop, Praise and Worship for All Religions and Hindi Pop, making it the first label from a global music company focused on these musical genres in Indonesia. The label’s roster will also re-release in digital format Dangdut catalogues which Sony Music Indonesia put out in physical format during the late 90s and early 00s.

Dangdut music contributes a number of talented homegrown artists and popular hits to Indonesian music and is the second largest genre after pop music on various digital platforms for all listeners in the country. In the digital era, Dangdut has managed to reach across all generations and social classes.

“We’re excited to launch Megah Music, as part of the Sony Music Indonesia’s family,” said Muhammad Soufan, General Manager, Sony Music Indonesia. “We decided on “Megah”, the Indonesian word for “majestic”, due to Megah Music’s dedication to music genres that are an integral part of life, heritage and pop culture in the country. As such, our mission will be to bring Dangdut music to the forefront of the Indonesian music scene by building a platform and network for those particular musical genres’ artist and community to showcase their talent.”

“It’s exciting to see the launch of Megah Music, which will develop music with potential appeal across a number of South East Asia markets, thanks to its similar rhythm and feel to Hindi Pop and Malay,” added Ariel Fung, Executive Vice President, Sony Music South East Asia. “Creating a dedicated local genre-specific label forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen our repertoire across a diverse range of genres in South East Asia.”

Megah Music’s first Dangdut genre releases are out now, with the release of a new song “Garam Rasanya Gula” sung by multi-talented rising star Nabilla Gomes and created by Dadang AR.

“I am very honoured to be releasing my music under Megah Music as its first signing,” said Nabilla Gomes. “Dangdut has always been here in Indonesia and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to spread Dangdut music across the country, and to make it known globally.”

Since its establishment in 1997, Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia has delivered breakthrough artists and songs across its diverse roster in every genre of music including Dangdut diva artists Camelia Malik, Ikke Nurjanah, Kristina and crossover-Dangdut works by the late Indonesian Pop Prince – Glenn Fredly, and his collaborative work with Dewi Persik.

ABOUT NABILLA GOMES

Hana Nabila Rizka, also known as Nabilla Gomes is a rising female singer who primarily focusses on the Dangdut genre. Born and raised in Surabaya, she moved to Jakarta to pursue her musical career at a young age. Nabilla started her career by auditioning for the talent show “X FACTOR”, making it through to the Top 20. Her debut song titled “Kupu Kertas” in 2014 launched her into the spotlight where she has continued to grow and release popular Dangdut music through Sony Music Indonesia.

