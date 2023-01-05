Sony Pictures Entertainment Extends Commitment to IMAX Enhanced

Upcoming Theatrical Releases Including Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Turismo and The Equalizer 3 Will Be Released in IMAX Enhanced Premium Format During Home Entertainment Window

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE); DTS, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER); and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), today announced a significant expansion of the IMAX Enhanced® ecosystem with SPE’s commitment to release multiple new titles in the IMAX Enhanced format during their respective home entertainment windows over the next few years.

IMAX Enhanced technology is the only way to experience IMAX’s signature picture, sound and scale outside of a movie theater, combining exclusive, IMAX digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS:X® premium audio delivered through high-end consumer electronics and streaming platforms.

The IMAX Enhanced program continues to advance its premium content footprint for consumers worldwide with new titles delivered in 4K HDR featuring IMAX proprietary digital remastering (DMR), exclusive expanded aspect ratio (select sequences) and IMAX Signature Sound by DTS, including Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, A Man Called Otto, Madame Web, Gran Turismo, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse and The Equalizer 3, among others. This will include exclusive IMAX Enhanced and DTS:X UHD box sets (titles to be announced). IMAX Enhanced releases will remain available across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions.

“Our commitment to the IMAX Enhanced program remains steadfast, with numerous additional titles from the legendary SPE catalog, as well as select new, theatrical releases for best-in-class home entertainment. The success of our first deployment of SPE content in IMAX Enhanced format showed us that our viewers want more of this superior quality in their homes,” said Pete Wood, senior vice president, digital sales, distribution, SPE. “Today’s agreement underscores SPE’s belief in the value of high-quality viewing experiences that IMAX Enhanced is able to bring to discerning consumers.”

“Today’s announcement represents the latest milestone for IMAX Enhanced as Sony Pictures Entertainment, IMAX and DTS continue to work together to redefine high-quality entertainment experiences in the home and beyond,” said Vikram Arumilli, senior vice president and general manager, streaming and consumer technology, IMAX Corporation. “We’re thrilled to create new value for audiences around the world by delivering the most popular current and future SPE films in the most immersive viewing experience possible.”

“DTS is passionate about creating extraordinary experiences, whether at home or on the go,” said Bill Neighbors, chief content officer of Xperi. “Experiencing a movie with DTS sound allows the viewer to feel as if they are a part of the story – and is a memorable experience. Coupled with the second to none IMAX visual experience, this ecosystem takes fans to new heights. It is truly a fantastic mutual opportunity to continue to partner with SPE and IMAX and bring extraordinary experiences to consumers’ homes.”

The IMAX Enhanced format, available on popular streaming platforms worldwide, uses the newest, proprietary digital remastering technology developed by IMAX to deliver ultra-vivid 4K HDR picture with stunning color and contrast. Select IMAX Enhanced content features IMAX’s signature expanded aspect ratio – providing up to 26% more picture. IMAX and DTS have also partnered with award-winning Hollywood sound mixers to use a special variant of the DTS:X codec technology to deliver a cinema-grade IMAX signature sound experience on consumer devices. To ensure optimized playback of fully immersive IMAX Enhanced content, the two companies have also deployed an IMAX Mode on select certified devices, meticulously calibrated to deliver the best viewing and listening experience when and where consumers demand it.

For more information about IMAX Enhanced, please visit www.IMAXenhanced.com .

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX theater systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html