Soon to open PRC lab in Cebu City to boost Covid testing in Central Visayas — Gordon

A bio-molecular laboratory for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing will be set up in Cebu City, thanks to Security Bank Foundation’s P15-million donation, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said on Saturday.

Sen. Richard Gordon, PRC chairman, said that with Cebu City located in Central Visayas, the facility will boost the testing capacity in the region.

As of Friday, there are 1,755 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Central Visayas, of which, 53 have recovered and 28 have died.

The Department of Health (DoH) and public health expert, Dr. John Wong, cited the need to closely monitor the National Capital Region (NCR) and Cebu City for Covid-19 infection.

Gordon also announced that DoH has accredited PRC’s bio-molecular laboratory at the Port Area, Manila as a Covid-19 testing center.

With the accreditation, Gordon said that PRC’s three Covid-19 testing laboratories could run up to 12,000 tests a day.

The PRC opened two testing centers in Mandaluyong City and is set to open four other testing centers in Subic, Clark, Batangas and Los Banos in the next few weeks.