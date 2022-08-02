Sophie Ellis-Bextor And Big Freedia Lead Brisbane’s MELT Festival

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Big Freedia are just two of the names who will perform at Brisbane’s MELT Festival this November. The British singer and New Orleans bounce music legend are already set to perform at the Summer Camp festival in Sydney and Melbourne, also announced today.

The MELT Festival takes place across 18 days at the Brisbane Powerhouse, with the huge venue being transformed into a number of unique rooms and performance spaces celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Ellis-Bextor and Big Freedia are part of the festival’s opening weekend, kicking off Thursday 10th November.

Big Freedia – who was most recently heard on Beyoncé’s smash ‘Break My Soul’ – will officially open the MELT Festival on that Thursday, supported by dancehall duo Kinder; Ellis-Bextor will keep the party going on Friday 11th November, joined by U.K. DJ Jodie Marsh.

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

While the full MELT Festival program is going to be announced on Tuesday 30th August, organisers have teased the music program out a little more, announcing a collaborative performance by Brisbane’s Jesswar and Auckland’s JessB. The two artists will “reel off their menacing, methodical bars” in a once-off live show; with both artists set to deliver new music very soon, this is set to be a highlight of the MELT program.

MELT’s curator Daniel Evans has said that, “MELT 2022 is an unabashed celebration where queer art, artists, allies, icons and ideas – drawn from throughout Brisbane, around the country and across the globe – congregate and combust in an abrupt explosion of joy, volition, love and (be)longing)”.

Tickets for the above shows are on sale now via the MELT Festival website. The MELT Festival runs from Thursday 10th November, through until Sunday 27th November.

MELT Festival Live Shows

Thursday 10th November – Sophie Ellis-Bextor @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Friday 11th November – Big Freedia @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Friday 18th November – Jesswar + JessB @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

