“Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting first child: report”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are about to be first-time parents.

As reported on Just Jared on Wednesday, the “Game of Thrones” star is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her singer-husband.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source shared with JustJared.

Another insider added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The couple, whose last public appearance together was at the 2020 Grammys, has yet to confirm the pregnancy reports as of writing.

Sophie and Joe surprised fans in May last year after they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Award. They tied the knot for the second time in France just one month later.