“Sorry #BeaLloyd fans, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s ‘kilig’ Instagram Live session was part of Unconfined Cinema”

The kilig Instagram live session of Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz was apparently a film written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Sorry to break your hearts, #BeaLloyd fans. The kilig conversation between Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz that went viral and broke the internet is just an experimental film.

On Instagram, director Antoinette Jadaone revealed that the said Instagram Live session was the reunion project between the two that she has been teasing over the past couple of weeks dubbed Confined Cinema.

With the production of films put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award-winning filmmaker revealed that she became inspired to come up with ways to tell stories amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“Unconfined Cinema was founded on the idea of exploring what else cinema could be, freeing our stories to be told outside of the traditional spaces and conceptual boundaries set by the last century of the medium. In this unprecedented time of quarantine, in a time when movie production is impossible, we found it especially pressing to find ways to tell our stories,” Jadaone wrote in an Instagram post.

“Love Team” is a love story – whether romantic or in its other forms – told entirely within Instagram. It is a story of our times.

Explaining the choice of theme she used in the film, she stated: “Love stories have always had their place in Filipino cinema, and we wanted to bring the feelings that those movies inspire to a platform that has become more relevant and utilised in this time of quarantine – social media, specifically Instagram. The use of social media creates all sorts of new possibilities for storytelling. This was a story told over two weeks, adapting and evolving to real-life events, integrating our genuine sentiments over the state that we’re in.”

She went to share why she decided to use the said platform.

“This is a platform where we all share little bits of ourselves. Through our images, this curated list of memories, we reveal what it is we want the rest of the world to see. Using the various features of Instagram, we attempted to tell a story of two people reconnecting in a trying time; separated by distance, but united in their memories,” she stated.

Highlighting the cultural influence embodied in her work, she said: “We are in a culture where the usually distinct line between reality and make-believe blur. We started this story by stating that ‘any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is intentional.’ And that remains true. It was the only way this was possible.”

Direk Tonette said she hopes her work would inspire others to use other forms of “stage imaginable” for other filmmakers to create masterpieces.

“The Unconfined Cinema invites filmmakers and artists to join us in exploring the possibilities of our cinema. Not just on Instagram, but on every stage imaginable,” she said.