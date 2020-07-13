“‘Sorry hanggang dun lang kinaya ko’: Rep. Franz Alvarez apologizes to Maja Salvador after House denies ABS-CBN’s franchise application”

House Committee on Legislative Franchises chair Franz “Chicoy” Alvarez apologized to actress Maja Salvador.

House Committee on Legislative Franchises chair Franz “Chicoy” Alvarez apologized to actress Maja Salvador after Congress denied on Friday, July 10, the franchise application of her home network ABS-CBN, a family member said.

In an Instagram post, Apet Roa Nuñez, a relative of Franz and of Maja’s boyfriend, businessman Rambo Nuñez, opened up about how the decision to effectively shut down the media giant’s television and radio broadcast has affected their family, particularly her two nephews, according to a report by local entertainment website LionhearTV.

“If it has been a heartbreaking & painful week for the majority how much more to our family. I’m speaking here as the Tita Ap of my two nephews, I won’t even try to be a smart aleck to analyze further today’s decision, because honestly I cannot anymore deal with other issues, I am already exhausted both inside my head & and in my heart with the COVID-19 situation in Cebu,” she said.

“Anyway, I got emotional at the family Viber group. Chicoy, being the House committee on legislative franchises chairman, & Rambo being the boyfriend of Maja Salvador. Not much words are being said just broken hearts & crying emoticons at the time when a resolution is about to be made, but the exchange of messages after was really full of sincerity, a private thread where there’s nothing to fake outside the limelight & TV coverage,” she added. (From LionhearTV)

Apet then revealed that Franz reached out to Maja, who is also part of their family’s Viber group chat, to apologize in light of the event.

“Sorry hanggang dun lang kinaya ko Maj,” she quoted Franz.

To which, Maja said: “Salamat Kuya, alam kong madami kang tinulong sa ABS [CBN], inilaban mo na may hearing.” (From LionhearTV)

On Friday, the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises voted 70 to 11 to reject a new broadcast franchise for ABS-CBN Corporation.

As chairman of the Committee, Franz did not vote.

Meanwhile, Maja, 31, was among the among the ABS-CBN stars who expressed support for the network after its franchise application was denied.

Sharing on Instagram photo of her with Rambo during a vigil held in front of the Kapamilya headquarters in Quezon City, the Wildflower star wrote: “Araw araw po naming ipagdarasal na sana ay makabalik na ulit on-air ang ABS-CBN.

“Sa aming mga Fans/Supporters/Kapamilya, salamat sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal. Salamat rin sa pakikipaglaban at paninindigan niyo para sa ABS-CBN. Mahigpit na yakap para sa lahat.”