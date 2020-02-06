Sorry, Rage Against The Machine Aren’t Playing Splendour In The Grass This Year

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 6, 2020

When news broke last year that Rage Against the Machine were finally reuniting to headline Coachella after going on hiatus back in 2011, the first thought on Aussie fans’ minds was, “That’s great – when are they headed here?”

Since, there have been many a rumour about the legendary alternative metal outfit heading to Australia, with some speculation they’d be making the journey down under to headline this year’s Splendour in the Grass Festival.

However, it brings me absolutely no pleasure to inform you that that despite their best attempts, organisers have announced that they were unable to lock in the band for this year’s festival, finally putting the rumour to bed once and for all.

“Unfortunately and just for those still hoping, RATM can’t make Australia around Splendour, we tried our very best,” wrote festival organisers on Facebook earlier today.

We’re just as crushed as you.

From the sounds of it though, this is more of a scheduling conflict than it is a lack of desire to play shows over here, so who knows? There’s still hope yet that we may see RATM sometime in the not-too-distant future, but it’s probably not a great idea to hold your breath.

This year’s Splendour in the Grass will run from July 24-26. While Rage are now obviously out, here are some other potential headliners we reckon could top the bill this time around.