Sorsogon bakeries will give poor residents free bread during quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — The Sorgoson provincial government gave flour to 238 bakeries so they could make free bread for poor families during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine enforced to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the bakeries were given four sacks of flour each, which was part of 1,000 sacks acquired with the help of San Miguel Corp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bakeries are only required to give 30% of their bread to Sorsogon towns, while they could sell the remaining 70% so they could make extra income, Escudero said.

The idea came from “Bread of Life: Bishop’s Bread Project,” which was initiated by the Diocese of Sorsogon, the governor said.

FEATURED STORIES

“I hope this project will help augment the needs of families in need. We are all going through difficulties during these times. But the impact of this will be double or triple on our countrymen who were already poor even before the quarantine started,” Escudero said, speaking partly in Filipino.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ