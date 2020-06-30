Sorsogon City logs 1st COVID-19 case

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 23-year-old man, who had a travel history in Cebu City, tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) making him the first case in Sorsogon City, the Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The man first experienced symptoms on June 21 and was admitted to a health facility.

Sorsogon province’s total number of known COVID-19 cases has risen to four with one casualty.

The total number of cases throughout Bicol has risen to 114.

Since June 1, when the entire province was put on modified general community quarantine, 40 returnees and their contacts here have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

