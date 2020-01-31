Sorsogon town employee nabbed for unlicensed .45 caliber pistol

LEGAZPI CITY—A contractual employee of Casiguran town, Sorsogon province was arrested on Friday (Jan. 31) for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Capt. Marmay Fartingca, chief of Casiguran police, said Ivan Bilan, 42, driver of the local government unit of Casiguran, was served with a search warrant at his residence in the village of Colambis past 6 a.m.

Authorities seized a loaded caliber .45 pistol from Bilan and would charge him with violation of the law against unlicensed firearms.

