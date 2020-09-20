Sorsogon village chief hurt, companion killed in shooting incident

LEGAZPI CITY — A village chief was hurt while his companion was killed in an attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Sunday morning in a village in Donsol town in Sorsogon province, police said.

Killed was Vicente Macandog, 46, while Wilfredo Ombao, 45, chief of Barangay (village) San Ramon, survived the attack but sustained gunshot wounds in his stomach, Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

The incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. while victims were onboard a motorcycle negotiating a road in the said village when the gunmen, also riding a motorcycle, chased and fired at the victims, Calubaquib said.

Macandog, the pillion rider of the motorcycle driven by Ombao, sustained multiple wounds and died on the spot.

The attackers immediately fled towards a mountainous area of the village.

Police investigators are still determining the identities of the suspects and the motive for the shooting.

