Sorsogon village councilman gunned down

LEGAZPI CITY – A barangay kagawad (village councilman) was shot and killed inside his residence in Sorsogon City on Sunday night.

Colonel Roque Bausa, Sorsogon police director, said in a report that at around 7:30 p.m., Pantaleon Ditan, 42, was shot several times by a lone gunman in Barangay (village) Sugod, Bacon District.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital but died on the way.

Authorities tracking down the gunman as of posting time.

