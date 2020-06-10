Sotto ‘excited’ over Shaw’s appointment

Kai Sotto was thrilled with the appointment of five-time NBA champion and coach Brian Shaw as head coach of the new G League team bannered by the seven-foot 2 Filipino basketball prodigy and other rising stars.

Kai Sotto PHOTO FROM FIBA. BASKETBALL

“Much respect and excited to be led by Coach Shaw,” Sotto posted on his official Twitter account @kzsottolive on Wednesday as he retweeted the G League’s official announcement of Shaw’s appointment.

Sotto, the 2018 University Athletic Association of the Philippines junior Most Valuable Player, will play alongside Filipino-American Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, among others.

Rob Johnson of The Skills Factory (TSF), Sotto’s coach during his stint with the TSF early this year, told The Manila Times via online interview through Instagram that the G League Select Team made a good decision in hiring Shaw.

“Brian Shaw has experience as a player and as a coach in the NBA. He’s also coached some of the greats like Kobe [Bryant] and Shaq [Shaquille O’ Neal],” said Johnson. “He should be fine coaching the select team and teaching [the young players] how to become NBA players.”

Former NBA player and now G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim made the announcement of Shaw’s appointment as head coach of “the elite youth prospects,” set to debut in the 2020-21 season.

“Brian’s extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team,” said Abdur-Rahim in the G League official release.

“We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian’s leadership.”

Shaw was a former head coach of the Denver Nuggets for two seasons from 2013 to 2015 after being an associate head coach with the Indiana Pacers in 2011 to 2013. He was also part of the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Lakers under former head coach Phil Jackson from 2004 to 2011.

“I’m excited to serve as head coach of the new NBA G League team,” said Shaw through the G League’s official release. “This a new and different challenge in my career, and I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars.”

Shaw will be handling a young professional team that is not affiliated with any other existing NBA G League or NBA franchise team.

During his 14-year (1988-2003) stint as a player in the NBA, the 6’6 Shaw had played guard for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.