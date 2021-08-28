Sotto: Govt agencies must be more prudent in asking for funds

AMID reports that several government agencies have been underspending, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd on Friday said agencies should be more prudent when asking funds from Congress and ensure essential programs get priority funding.

“All these reports about government agencies underspending or not using their approved budgets is worrisome. We should have allotted more funds for the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) response and recovery program. The government loaned money in order to provide the needed funding for these programs. We have wasted money in paying for the interest for these loans if the agencies are not spending the money intended for these projects and just returned it to the government coffer. Why do we have to make loans if we have more money?” Sotto said.

He also asked government leaders: “Why ask money from Congress for projects which you know you cannot fulfill? Why ask for money which you will not use anyway? You are wasting funds that could be used for more important programs, such as for mass Covid-19 testing, the purchase of vaccines and other health services. There is also a special risk allowance for our health care workers. We should have allotted more funds to this if the government has sufficient funds.” Sotto said budget officials were fully aware the unspent funds must be returned to the national coffers since they cannot be realigned for other government programs without the approval of Congress.

“It’s budget season again, we will start the discussion for the 2022 national budget. I am appealing to the government to know their priority projects, especially the budget for health, economy, education and infrastructure sectors. If they will not utilize the funds, they should not ask Congress for it. The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over. We must prioritize the welfare of our countrymen. The Filipino people first,” Sotto said.