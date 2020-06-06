Sotto offers special session for proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Saturday said he suggested to Malacañang to call for a special session to tackle the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or “Bayanihan 2” bill that contained a P140-billion economic stimulus package for various sectors sagged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nung gabi tinawagan ko si (Executive Secretary) Bingbong Medialdea sabi ko tumawag na lang kayo ng special session,” Sotto said in an interview over DWIZ when asked about the Bayanihan 2 bill.

(Yesterday, I called up Medialdea, I told him to just call for a special session.)

Sotto added that he also asked the Palace official to have a meeting with the President’s economic managers and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to talk about the possible special session to pass the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act, which will replace the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that gave emergency powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the contagion.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives were not able to finally approve the Bayanihan 2 bill before they adjourned sine die their 1st regular session of the 18th Congress on June 4 and June 5, respectively.

Senator Sonny Angara previously said the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act will expire once the House of Representatives adjourned sine die on Friday.

In a separate radio interview, Senator Panfilo Lacson said that unfinished financial aid may still continue even after the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act expires.

“Kung nasimulan na at may naiwanan, tuloy-tuloy ‘yan (financial aid). Pero ang ‘di pa na-implement, wala na ‘yan; ang ‘di nasimulan ma-implement,” he said over DWIZ when asked if some subsidy under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act may still go on even if the measure had expired.

(If the financial aid has been started, it can still continue. But if it was not yet implemented, not anymore; those that were not started.)

